Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNDSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.17) to €1.15 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.