Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.21.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.