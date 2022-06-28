Barclays Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $45.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

