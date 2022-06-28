Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,694 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,306 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

