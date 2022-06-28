Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,468 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,084,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 242.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42.

