Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.