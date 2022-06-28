Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,441,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

