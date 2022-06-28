Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,260,000.
VEU stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
