Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,260,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.