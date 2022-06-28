Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

