Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,228 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $97,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,714,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

