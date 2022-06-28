Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of UFP Technologies worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $611.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.