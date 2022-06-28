Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

