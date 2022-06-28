Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

