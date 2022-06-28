Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $375,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

