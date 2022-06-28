Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

