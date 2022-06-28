Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

