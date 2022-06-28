Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.