Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

