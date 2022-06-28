Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 155,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 198,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

