Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

