Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPTL opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

