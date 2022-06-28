Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,185,000.

VB opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57.

