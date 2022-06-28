Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.