Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.