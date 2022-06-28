Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

