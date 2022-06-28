Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78.

