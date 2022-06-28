Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $195.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

