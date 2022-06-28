Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

