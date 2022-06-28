Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,464,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

