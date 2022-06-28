Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 439,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

