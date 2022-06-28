Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock worth $89,152,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

