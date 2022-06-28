Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.35 and a 200-day moving average of $434.05.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.