Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

