Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

