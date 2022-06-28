Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 240,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.2% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

