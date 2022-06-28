Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

