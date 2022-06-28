Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

