Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

