Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $125.17.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

