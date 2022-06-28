Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Belden stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Belden by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 84,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

