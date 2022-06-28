B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 116.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.