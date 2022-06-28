BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $82.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.44) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,719.42.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

