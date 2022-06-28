Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.