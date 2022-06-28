Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIOC. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.