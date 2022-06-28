Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Financial Review

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.22, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 40.32% 22.71% 13.89% Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60%

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.49 $251.08 million $1.21 5.78 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.52 $67.83 million $2.41 10.86

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Birchcliff Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.