BitTube (TUBE) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $510,996.96 and approximately $67.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00579945 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,265,275 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

