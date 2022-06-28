BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BHK stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

