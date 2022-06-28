Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of BX opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

