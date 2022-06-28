Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.