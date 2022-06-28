BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.42% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 533,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

DMF stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

